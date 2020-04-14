Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 340,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

