Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Yeti comprises approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.06% of Yeti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yeti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $7,456,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,809. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock worth $397,456,228. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

