Syquant Capital Sas Purchases 567,013 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5,250.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567,013 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 18.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.48% of Tiffany & Co. worth $74,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of TIF traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.17. 2,935,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,965. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

