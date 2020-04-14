Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Grocery Outlet makes up 0.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 498,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 189,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 1,206,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,305. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $176,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,352 shares of company stock worth $4,964,205 in the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.