Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $238,000 Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Dynatrace accounts for 0.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 507,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,516. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

