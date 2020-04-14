Syquant Capital Sas Invests $44.95 Million in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 332,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,946,000. WABCO makes up about 11.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WABCO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. 1,111,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

