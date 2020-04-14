Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Shares in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,093 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. LogMeIn makes up approximately 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.09% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 614,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.