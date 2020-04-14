Syquant Capital Sas Acquires 189,142 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the quarter. Tech Data makes up approximately 9.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.82% of Tech Data worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,501,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 289,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

