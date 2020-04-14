Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.22, approximately 89,780 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,736,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

