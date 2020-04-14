Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Switch stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 1,473,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 36,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $485,246.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,131 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,827.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

