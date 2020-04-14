Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00009539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $40.21 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.02757936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00226246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

