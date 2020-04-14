Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $849,235.26

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Swarm has a market capitalization of $849,235.26 and $5,518.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

