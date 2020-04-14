SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $9.62 on Friday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $448.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

