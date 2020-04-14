Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.59. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

