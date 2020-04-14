Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Downgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co cut shares of Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SDPI opened at $0.39 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

