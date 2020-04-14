SunTrust Banks Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Hold

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.74.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $78.55 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $272,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

