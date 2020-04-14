Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$35.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

