Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 4.41 -$12.04 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 3.21 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -40.25

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.55%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.99, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -723.53% -783.49% -287.31% MACOM Technology Solutions -83.56% -15.36% -4.91%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

