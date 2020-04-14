SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 40.9%

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) shot up 40.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $4.62, 893,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 881% from the average session volume of 91,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.