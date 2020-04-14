Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 2.4%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.31, 48,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,702,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

