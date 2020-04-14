Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 2.4%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.31, 48,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,702,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.
The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
