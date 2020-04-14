Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.14.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

