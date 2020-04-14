Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Straumann from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $779.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $801.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.03. Straumann has a 52-week low of $575.00 and a 52-week high of $1,055.60.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

