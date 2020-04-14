Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

