Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

