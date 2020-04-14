Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $871,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 304.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Amgen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

