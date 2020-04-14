Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $451,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,396. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.