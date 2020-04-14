Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.65. 1,360,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,548. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

