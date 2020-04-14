Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,586,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

