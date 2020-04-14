Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

