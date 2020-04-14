Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.40. 2,018,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61.

