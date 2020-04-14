Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. 12,972,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.