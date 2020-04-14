Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,833. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.