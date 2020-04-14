Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 9,451 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $30.19. 34,135,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

