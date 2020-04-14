Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $126.11 on Monday, reaching $2,168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,918.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,852.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

