Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,285 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,739. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

