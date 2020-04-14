STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0008

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $18,033.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.02309994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.03236768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00600001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00787926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076122 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00516456 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014554 BTC.

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

