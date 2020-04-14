Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. Store Capital makes up about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Store Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STOR. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STOR traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,458,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,871. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

