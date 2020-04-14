Stolper Co Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 21,764,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

