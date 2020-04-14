Stolper Co Takes Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,855. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

