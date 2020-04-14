Stolper Co Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,025,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.