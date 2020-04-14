Stolper Co Takes $2.13 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 605,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,388. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

