Stolper Co Purchases Shares of 36,910 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Stolper Co owned 0.07% of Tri-Continental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 25,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

