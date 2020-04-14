Stolper Co Purchases Shares of 33,493 BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,090. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.