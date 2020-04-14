Stolper Co Purchases New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 231,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 190,591 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 21,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

