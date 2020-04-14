Stolper Co Purchases New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

SO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

