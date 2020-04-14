Stolper Co Makes New Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up approximately 1.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $15,227,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.