Stolper Co Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

