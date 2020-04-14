Stolper Co Makes New $916,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.82 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

