Stolper Co Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stolper Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 79,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. 4,022,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

