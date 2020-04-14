Stolper Co Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

